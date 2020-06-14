All apartments in Scottsdale
6565 E THOMAS Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6565 E THOMAS Road

6565 East Thomas Road · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6565 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1042 · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Fully Furnished Luxury Condo overlooking the pool! Beautiful 3-bedroom condo offering convenient access to entire living space via secure entry with a two-car attached garage, including every upgrade the builder offered. The open floor plan is ideal for both entertaining or enjoying a quiet night in. The gated Diamante community has pools and spa. Ideal to enjoy the urban living of old town Scottsdale just minutes away with, there is no shortage of restaurants, shops and nightlife. All utilities, cable/internet included in price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6565 E THOMAS Road have any available units?
6565 E THOMAS Road has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6565 E THOMAS Road have?
Some of 6565 E THOMAS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6565 E THOMAS Road currently offering any rent specials?
6565 E THOMAS Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6565 E THOMAS Road pet-friendly?
No, 6565 E THOMAS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6565 E THOMAS Road offer parking?
Yes, 6565 E THOMAS Road does offer parking.
Does 6565 E THOMAS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6565 E THOMAS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6565 E THOMAS Road have a pool?
Yes, 6565 E THOMAS Road has a pool.
Does 6565 E THOMAS Road have accessible units?
No, 6565 E THOMAS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6565 E THOMAS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6565 E THOMAS Road has units with dishwashers.
