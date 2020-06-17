All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:55 PM

6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way

6549 Shooting Star Way · (480) 375-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6549 Shooting Star Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1429 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Furnished Rental - Treasured 7th Fairway location w/no cart path or golf balls! Impeccably maintained & updated Great room plan features ideal sunny south facing backyard. Black Mountain views from kitchen dining area & 2nd Bedroom! Located in the quiet center of the community; very private! 2 Bdrms + hallway computer alcove, but can add more livable space + 3rd garage bay! Travertine floors & countertops in kitchen & both bathrooms! Recently repainted interior walls, doors & trim, pull out drawers, raised gas log fireplace, ceiling fans, blinds Lushly landscaped, aggregate walkway & expanded backyard patio great for entertaining! Belt-in cabs in laundry & garage. Championship golf course and updated 38,000sf clubhouse w/dining, fitness, tennis, pool, spa and 7 miles of walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way have any available units?
6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way have?
Some of 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way currently offering any rent specials?
6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way pet-friendly?
No, 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way offer parking?
Yes, 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way does offer parking.
Does 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way have a pool?
Yes, 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way has a pool.
Does 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way have accessible units?
No, 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way has units with dishwashers.
