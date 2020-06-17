6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Furnished Rental - Treasured 7th Fairway location w/no cart path or golf balls! Impeccably maintained & updated Great room plan features ideal sunny south facing backyard. Black Mountain views from kitchen dining area & 2nd Bedroom! Located in the quiet center of the community; very private! 2 Bdrms + hallway computer alcove, but can add more livable space + 3rd garage bay! Travertine floors & countertops in kitchen & both bathrooms! Recently repainted interior walls, doors & trim, pull out drawers, raised gas log fireplace, ceiling fans, blinds Lushly landscaped, aggregate walkway & expanded backyard patio great for entertaining! Belt-in cabs in laundry & garage. Championship golf course and updated 38,000sf clubhouse w/dining, fitness, tennis, pool, spa and 7 miles of walking trails.