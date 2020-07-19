5021 N 83RD Street

Amenities

The Top Notch fully furnished townhouse has two covered parking spaces located off the back patio. Enter through the back door into the kitchen and dining area with hardwood floors, solid granite counters, breakfast bar with two bar stools and a dining table that seats eight people comfortably. The kitchen is naturally warm and bright with a large south facing window and a south facing sliding glass door. The appliances are all stainless steele LG. You have a flat top stove and a convection oven, built in microwave, french door refrigerator with a freezer drawer at the bottom, and a pantry with plenty of shelf space. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with two Samsung front loader washer and dryer, and beyond that a half bath with granite counters and tile floors. the spacious living room has wood floors, suede sofa with two tables and two lamps on either side of it. The large plush leather ottoman and the rug ties it all together. To the right of the sofa we have two club chairs and a table, and a third club chair in the oppostie corner. There is also a flat screen TV with Digital Cable and a Blu Ray Player. The living room windows have wood blinds. The front door leads out to a large grassy common area, and the community pool is just beyond that.



Up the carpeted stairs to the three bedrooms. The master bedroom has a King sleigh bed with two bedside tables and lamps, carpted flooring, a ceiling fan and a wall mounted flat screen TV and a closet. The south facing window has black out shades and curtains. The master bedroom has two closets, one in the bedroom and one in the bathroom. The master bathroom has tile floors, a counter top with a mirror and lighting, adjacent to that are two sinks with two mirros and six lights. The shower has tiled walls, glass doors and a built in bench.



The second bedroom has a queen bed with two bedside tables with lamps, and a ceiling fan. The closet has a built in shelves, dresser and lighting. This room also has black out shades and curtains. The third bedroom has a queen bed, two bedside tables with lamps, ceiling fan, and a closet with a dresser.



The guest bathroom has tile floors, solid granite counter with a ink, and a tub/shower combo.



The back patio faces south and is completely private, with satillo tile, a table with umbrella and six cushioned chairs, and a gas BBQ grill.