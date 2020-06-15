All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY --
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY --

4909 North Woodmere Fairway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4909 North Woodmere Fairway, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Carve Out A Great Life at The Sage Condominiums! Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo with 1,750 SF of living space! Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted! Upon entering the home, your eye is drawn to the stunning rich wood flooring and floor to ceiling windows that allow the home to be flooded with natural light! The living space showcases an incredible modern style fireplace that is perfect for those chilly nights! The kitchen boasts SS appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, sleek fixtures and pantry area. The bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The master bathroom has dual sinks, gorgeous tile flooring, garden style bathtub and an incredible walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have any available units?
4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have?
Some of 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- currently offering any rent specials?
4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- pet-friendly?
No, 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- offer parking?
No, 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- does not offer parking.
Does 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have a pool?
No, 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- does not have a pool.
Does 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have accessible units?
No, 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College