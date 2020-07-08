4855 North Woodmere Fairway

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom, & 2 bath condo! Stunning kitchen with beautiful cabinets, Dacor stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas range w/ pot filler, built-in refrigerator & breakfast bar. Custom wood floors! Large open family room with fireplace and a flat-screen TV mounted above! Custom paint and wood shutters! Beautiful master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with double sinks and separate jetted tub and shower. 2-car garage with built-in storage cabinets and epoxy flooring! This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways!



Pets: NO pets for this property, sorry!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



