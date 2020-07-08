All apartments in Scottsdale
4855 North Woodmere Fairway

4855 North Woodmere Fairway · No Longer Available
Location

4855 North Woodmere Fairway, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, & 2 bath condo! Stunning kitchen with beautiful cabinets, Dacor stainless steel appliances, including a 6 burner gas range w/ pot filler, built-in refrigerator & breakfast bar. Custom wood floors! Large open family room with fireplace and a flat-screen TV mounted above! Custom paint and wood shutters! Beautiful master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with double sinks and separate jetted tub and shower. 2-car garage with built-in storage cabinets and epoxy flooring! This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways!

Pets: NO pets for this property, sorry!

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4855 North Woodmere Fairway have any available units?
4855 North Woodmere Fairway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4855 North Woodmere Fairway have?
Some of 4855 North Woodmere Fairway's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4855 North Woodmere Fairway currently offering any rent specials?
4855 North Woodmere Fairway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 North Woodmere Fairway pet-friendly?
No, 4855 North Woodmere Fairway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4855 North Woodmere Fairway offer parking?
Yes, 4855 North Woodmere Fairway offers parking.
Does 4855 North Woodmere Fairway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4855 North Woodmere Fairway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 North Woodmere Fairway have a pool?
No, 4855 North Woodmere Fairway does not have a pool.
Does 4855 North Woodmere Fairway have accessible units?
No, 4855 North Woodmere Fairway does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 North Woodmere Fairway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4855 North Woodmere Fairway does not have units with dishwashers.

