All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4630 N 68TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4630 N 68TH Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4630 N 68TH Street

4630 North 68th Street · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4630 North 68th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED Everything has been remodeled in the contemporary ground floor condo one of the best locations in Scottsdale. Just across the street from Fashion Square Mall and 1 block from downtown Scottsdale. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more. Step outside your condo home onto a private patio leading directly to the heated pool, bbq's and al fresco dining. From the main entrance, you will be welcomed into a stunning new kitchen remodel with quartz countertops, white cabinets, and all brand new stainless appliances. There is a quaint window just over the sink looking onto the grassy courtyard. The breakfast bar overlooks the dining and living room. This is a large space and is perfect for entertaining up to 4 guests at the comfortable dining room space. This is a large space and is perfect for entertaining up to 4 guests at the comfortable dining room space. The great room/living room has a gorgeous sofa that makes into a bed for extra guests while viewing the large flat screen tv. Perfectly styled with brand new flooring and furniture, fixtures and electronics. Step outside onto the patio from the south facing sliding glass door. Head back to the kitchen and after you pass the large pantry/hall closet you will enter a fully remodeled private bath and then into the master bedroom. The master is large with queen bed, seating and a large flat screen tv. Picture window overlooking the courtyard and pool area make this a true oasis. Come for many of the spectacular events Scottsdale has to offer or enjoy metro Phoenix with ease. Barret Jackson Car Collector Show, MLB Spring Training Baseball, and the Phoenix Open are just a few. This is a great option to a pricey resort and gives you the ability to truly live the Scottsdale lifestyle. Condo complete with WIFI of course and the shared laundry room is conveniently just steps from the condo. Condo comes complete with a cover parking space and lots of open visitor parking when having guests over. Perfect home away from home for days or weeks. This will book fast, get yourself booked today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 N 68TH Street have any available units?
4630 N 68TH Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4630 N 68TH Street have?
Some of 4630 N 68TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 N 68TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4630 N 68TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 N 68TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4630 N 68TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4630 N 68TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4630 N 68TH Street does offer parking.
Does 4630 N 68TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 N 68TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 N 68TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4630 N 68TH Street has a pool.
Does 4630 N 68TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4630 N 68TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 N 68TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4630 N 68TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4630 N 68TH Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity