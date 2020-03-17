4630 N 68TH Street

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED Everything has been remodeled in the contemporary ground floor condo one of the best locations in Scottsdale. Just across the street from Fashion Square Mall and 1 block from downtown Scottsdale. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more. Step outside your condo home onto a private patio leading directly to the heated pool, bbq's and al fresco dining. From the main entrance, you will be welcomed into a stunning new kitchen remodel with quartz countertops, white cabinets, and all brand new stainless appliances. There is a quaint window just over the sink looking onto the grassy courtyard. The breakfast bar overlooks the dining and living room. This is a large space and is perfect for entertaining up to 4 guests at the comfortable dining room space. This is a large space and is perfect for entertaining up to 4 guests at the comfortable dining room space. The great room/living room has a gorgeous sofa that makes into a bed for extra guests while viewing the large flat screen tv. Perfectly styled with brand new flooring and furniture, fixtures and electronics. Step outside onto the patio from the south facing sliding glass door. Head back to the kitchen and after you pass the large pantry/hall closet you will enter a fully remodeled private bath and then into the master bedroom. The master is large with queen bed, seating and a large flat screen tv. Picture window overlooking the courtyard and pool area make this a true oasis. Come for many of the spectacular events Scottsdale has to offer or enjoy metro Phoenix with ease. Barret Jackson Car Collector Show, MLB Spring Training Baseball, and the Phoenix Open are just a few. This is a great option to a pricey resort and gives you the ability to truly live the Scottsdale lifestyle. Condo complete with WIFI of course and the shared laundry room is conveniently just steps from the condo. Condo comes complete with a cover parking space and lots of open visitor parking when having guests over. Perfect home away from home for days or weeks. This will book fast, get yourself booked today.