4600 N 68TH Street

Available for April-December. Rental Rates are seasonal, please inquire w/ desired length of term & I will respond w/ specific pricing for weeks/months desired. This is a fully furnished rental with one queen bed and one sleeper sofa available for nightly, weekly, or monthly rent. Return to this WanderJaunt after a day out shopping at Fashion Square mall and hop into one of the complex's community's six HEATED pools! Located right next to the entertainment district, this unit is perfect for your time in Scottsdale. Cable and internet included, so you can surf the web on the high-speed WiFi, or relax on the couch watching cable on our HDTV. Community features laundry rooms close to all units, BBQ grills and game areas throughout. Sorry, no pets allowed.