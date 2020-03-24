All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4600 N 68TH Street

4600 North 68th Street · (480) 432-4771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4600 North 68th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 371 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Available for April-December. Rental Rates are seasonal, please inquire w/ desired length of term & I will respond w/ specific pricing for weeks/months desired. This is a fully furnished rental with one queen bed and one sleeper sofa available for nightly, weekly, or monthly rent. Return to this WanderJaunt after a day out shopping at Fashion Square mall and hop into one of the complex's community's six HEATED pools! Located right next to the entertainment district, this unit is perfect for your time in Scottsdale. Cable and internet included, so you can surf the web on the high-speed WiFi, or relax on the couch watching cable on our HDTV. Community features laundry rooms close to all units, BBQ grills and game areas throughout. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 N 68TH Street have any available units?
4600 N 68TH Street has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 N 68TH Street have?
Some of 4600 N 68TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 N 68TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4600 N 68TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 N 68TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4600 N 68TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4600 N 68TH Street offer parking?
No, 4600 N 68TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4600 N 68TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 N 68TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 N 68TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4600 N 68TH Street has a pool.
Does 4600 N 68TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4600 N 68TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 N 68TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 N 68TH Street has units with dishwashers.
