Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

33672 N 71ST Way

33672 North 71st Way · No Longer Available
Location

33672 North 71st Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
The Caelum Model in Terravita is a wonderful place to call home. This model has the desirable open floor plan and no interior steps. The inside has been freshly painted. Lots of windows make this home light and bright. Plantation Shutters thoughout. Gorgeous new wood floors have been installed in the master and guest bedroom, the rest of the flooring is natural stone. The stylish master bath has been updated with soft close cabinets, dual sinks and an inviting tile walk-in shower. Great size master closet. Enjoy dining and relaxing on the large patio with ample under cover. This fabulous community has a newly renovated clubhouse, workout facility and pool. Access to the facilities can be made available to the tenant. This property is rented from January 27, 2020 through April 27, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33672 N 71ST Way have any available units?
33672 N 71ST Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 33672 N 71ST Way have?
Some of 33672 N 71ST Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33672 N 71ST Way currently offering any rent specials?
33672 N 71ST Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33672 N 71ST Way pet-friendly?
No, 33672 N 71ST Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 33672 N 71ST Way offer parking?
Yes, 33672 N 71ST Way offers parking.
Does 33672 N 71ST Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33672 N 71ST Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33672 N 71ST Way have a pool?
Yes, 33672 N 71ST Way has a pool.
Does 33672 N 71ST Way have accessible units?
No, 33672 N 71ST Way does not have accessible units.
Does 33672 N 71ST Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33672 N 71ST Way has units with dishwashers.
