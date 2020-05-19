33672 N 71ST Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

The Caelum Model in Terravita is a wonderful place to call home. This model has the desirable open floor plan and no interior steps. The inside has been freshly painted. Lots of windows make this home light and bright. Plantation Shutters thoughout. Gorgeous new wood floors have been installed in the master and guest bedroom, the rest of the flooring is natural stone. The stylish master bath has been updated with soft close cabinets, dual sinks and an inviting tile walk-in shower. Great size master closet. Enjoy dining and relaxing on the large patio with ample under cover. This fabulous community has a newly renovated clubhouse, workout facility and pool. Access to the facilities can be made available to the tenant. This property is rented from January 27, 2020 through April 27, 2020