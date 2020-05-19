3219 N 69TH Place

Amenities

STUNNING REMODEL in the heart of downtown Scottsdale!! THIS HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED ALL THE WAY TO STUDS! ALL TILE BRAND NEW features of this home are new stainless steel appliances, new porcelain tile, new interior paint, new lighting fixtures, and new kitchen. Great open floor plan with open front living area. This home also boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining area and AZ room with fireplace, and new sun shades in 2019 for energy savings. Desert landscaping for low maintenance living. Great private back yard with lots of room for friends and family. Close to Old town Scottsdale and award winning restaurants.