Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

3219 N 69TH Place

3219 North 69th Place · (602) 741-6663
Location

3219 North 69th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,875

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2034 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
STUNNING REMODEL in the heart of downtown Scottsdale!! THIS HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED ALL THE WAY TO STUDS! ALL TILE BRAND NEW features of this home are new stainless steel appliances, new porcelain tile, new interior paint, new lighting fixtures, and new kitchen. Great open floor plan with open front living area. This home also boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining area and AZ room with fireplace, and new sun shades in 2019 for energy savings. Desert landscaping for low maintenance living. Great private back yard with lots of room for friends and family. Close to Old town Scottsdale and award winning restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 N 69TH Place have any available units?
3219 N 69TH Place has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 N 69TH Place have?
Some of 3219 N 69TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 N 69TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
3219 N 69TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 N 69TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 3219 N 69TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3219 N 69TH Place offer parking?
No, 3219 N 69TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 3219 N 69TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 N 69TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 N 69TH Place have a pool?
No, 3219 N 69TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 3219 N 69TH Place have accessible units?
No, 3219 N 69TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 N 69TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3219 N 69TH Place has units with dishwashers.
