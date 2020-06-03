All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 6 2019 at 12:13 AM

23870 North 75th Street

23870 North 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

23870 North 75th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 2 Bedroom 2 Bath town house in Scottsdale's gated community of Los Portones! Nicely upgraded throughout. Open and bright floorplan with vaulted ceilings, neutral two tone paint and gorgeous wood plank style tile flooring. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Master bedroom features double closets. Full master bathroom with double sinks. Enjoy the stunning sunset views from the privacy of the covered patio overlooking the natural desert wash. Community pool and spa. Great North Scottsdale location, close to great shopping, dining, entertainment and freeways. 1 pet only and pet rent will apply!

Apply online for this property at

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23870 North 75th Street have any available units?
23870 North 75th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23870 North 75th Street have?
Some of 23870 North 75th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23870 North 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
23870 North 75th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23870 North 75th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23870 North 75th Street is pet friendly.
Does 23870 North 75th Street offer parking?
No, 23870 North 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 23870 North 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23870 North 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23870 North 75th Street have a pool?
Yes, 23870 North 75th Street has a pool.
Does 23870 North 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 23870 North 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23870 North 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23870 North 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
