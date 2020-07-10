All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:51 AM

20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive

20802 N Grayhawk Dr · No Longer Available
Location

20802 N Grayhawk Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stylish Grawhawk lease opportunity. Rare single level unit in Avian. This former model is tastefully appointed & meticulously maintained. Fully furnished & move in ready. Bright sunny living area shares 2-way fireplace w/dining room. Black granite counters, SS appliances & gas cooktop adorn the spacious island kitchen. Large Mstr, separate tub/shower, walk in closet. 3rd BR is set up as a full den/office with wall shelves & Murphy bed for space savings. Cozy patio for that BBQ & wine time. Community has heated pool/spa & guarded entry. 2 car garage, soft water, RO system. Fully stocked with dishes & linens. Owner prefers 12 month lease but will consider shorter, call for pricing. No smoking, no cats. Great location, close to 101, shopping, dining, golf, hiking, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive have any available units?
20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive have?
Some of 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive offers parking.
Does 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive has a pool.
Does 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive have accessible units?
No, 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive has units with dishwashers.

