20802 N Grayhawk (Seasonal) Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stylish Grawhawk lease opportunity. Rare single level unit in Avian. This former model is tastefully appointed & meticulously maintained. Fully furnished & move in ready. Bright sunny living area shares 2-way fireplace w/dining room. Black granite counters, SS appliances & gas cooktop adorn the spacious island kitchen. Large Mstr, separate tub/shower, walk in closet. 3rd BR is set up as a full den/office with wall shelves & Murphy bed for space savings. Cozy patio for that BBQ & wine time. Community has heated pool/spa & guarded entry. 2 car garage, soft water, RO system. Fully stocked with dishes & linens. Owner prefers 12 month lease but will consider shorter, call for pricing. No smoking, no cats. Great location, close to 101, shopping, dining, golf, hiking, etc.