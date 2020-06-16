All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

20129 N 85TH Place

20129 North 85th Place · (480) 338-9978
Location

20129 North 85th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Luxurious updated home located in Gated Talon Retreat surrounded by world-class Grayhawk Golf Courses. Professionally Decorated. Split floor plan with detached Casita. Beds: (2) King, (1) Queen, (3) Full and (1) Twin plus sleeper sofa. New beds with upgraded luxury bedding, 9 flat screen TV's, Play Station 4, video games, large pool, basketball court, bicycles, BBQ and more. Walk or bike to Isabellas Kitchen, Flemings Steakhouse, Grimaldi's Pizzzeria, Phill's Grill, Coffee Shops, Groceries and more. Minutes from spas, golf courses, spring training facilities, casinos, Westworld, Hiking Trails, Kierland Commons Shopping, Old Town Scottsdale and Fashion Square. Jan-April $12,500, Dec $11,000, May, Sept, Oct & Nov $10,000, Jun-Aug $7,000. Weekly Rates also available. Hot Spa on the way!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20129 N 85TH Place have any available units?
20129 N 85TH Place has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20129 N 85TH Place have?
Some of 20129 N 85TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20129 N 85TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
20129 N 85TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20129 N 85TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 20129 N 85TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20129 N 85TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 20129 N 85TH Place does offer parking.
Does 20129 N 85TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20129 N 85TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20129 N 85TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 20129 N 85TH Place has a pool.
Does 20129 N 85TH Place have accessible units?
No, 20129 N 85TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20129 N 85TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20129 N 85TH Place has units with dishwashers.
