20129 N 85TH Place

Luxurious updated home located in Gated Talon Retreat surrounded by world-class Grayhawk Golf Courses. Professionally Decorated. Split floor plan with detached Casita. Beds: (2) King, (1) Queen, (3) Full and (1) Twin plus sleeper sofa. New beds with upgraded luxury bedding, 9 flat screen TV's, Play Station 4, video games, large pool, basketball court, bicycles, BBQ and more. Walk or bike to Isabellas Kitchen, Flemings Steakhouse, Grimaldi's Pizzzeria, Phill's Grill, Coffee Shops, Groceries and more. Minutes from spas, golf courses, spring training facilities, casinos, Westworld, Hiking Trails, Kierland Commons Shopping, Old Town Scottsdale and Fashion Square. Jan-April $12,500, Dec $11,000, May, Sept, Oct & Nov $10,000, Jun-Aug $7,000. Weekly Rates also available. Hot Spa on the way!