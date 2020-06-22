All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:36 PM

20100 North 78th Place

20100 North 78th Place · (480) 360-6664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20100 North 78th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 1030 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Welcome home to this exclusive gated condominium of North Scottsdale Grayhawk. Ground floor unit with private patio. Unit was recently upgraded with new stainless steel appliances package and light fixture. 2 tone interior neutral paint. Includes 1 covered parking. Enjoy both Edge and Venu community amenities featuring concierge service, spa/salon, 24hr fitness center, 4 resort style pools, 3 hot tubs, 2 great rooms, business center, gas grills, outdoor fireplaces, 2 game rooms, 2 movie theaters, resident chef, monthly events, and Grayhawk golf courses.

Home is subject to rental tax of of 1.75% and an admin fee of 2% monthly due with rent. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.

Applications found at betterchoicemanagement --> ''Rental''

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20100 North 78th Place have any available units?
20100 North 78th Place has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20100 North 78th Place have?
Some of 20100 North 78th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20100 North 78th Place currently offering any rent specials?
20100 North 78th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20100 North 78th Place pet-friendly?
No, 20100 North 78th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20100 North 78th Place offer parking?
Yes, 20100 North 78th Place does offer parking.
Does 20100 North 78th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20100 North 78th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20100 North 78th Place have a pool?
Yes, 20100 North 78th Place has a pool.
Does 20100 North 78th Place have accessible units?
No, 20100 North 78th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20100 North 78th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20100 North 78th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
