20100 North 78th Place

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center concierge 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Welcome home to this exclusive gated condominium of North Scottsdale Grayhawk. Ground floor unit with private patio. Unit was recently upgraded with new stainless steel appliances package and light fixture. 2 tone interior neutral paint. Includes 1 covered parking. Enjoy both Edge and Venu community amenities featuring concierge service, spa/salon, 24hr fitness center, 4 resort style pools, 3 hot tubs, 2 great rooms, business center, gas grills, outdoor fireplaces, 2 game rooms, 2 movie theaters, resident chef, monthly events, and Grayhawk golf courses.



Home is subject to rental tax of of 1.75% and an admin fee of 2% monthly due with rent. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.



Applications found at betterchoicemanagement --> ''Rental''



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

