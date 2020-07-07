19777 N 76th St Unit: 3222

Amenities

in unit laundry ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities

Location, Location!

A Gated community, The Venu at Grayhawk is the answer to all of your needs. With the perfect location for work, school or fun and adventure. We are located within minutes of public transportation, 101 and i51 and some of the city's finest desert golf courses, including TPC Scottsdale, The Boulders, Troon North, Kierland, Grayhawk and Legend Trail. The McDowell Mountains and Pinnacle Peak anchor North Scottsdale's scenic landscape and form a breathtaking backdrop for several signature Scottsdale experiences.

Go explore all of what North Scottsdale has to offer! With more than 60 miles of shared-use trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding, Scottsdale's McDowell Sonoran Preserve is a must-see destination for outdoor enthusiasts. For one-of-a-kind boutiques as well as some of your favorite national brands, head to the open-air retail meccas of Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter.



This three bedroom apartment/Townhome styles. Our home is equipped with a Complete Appliance Package, Full size Washer & Dryer, Ceiling Fans and so much more.

Apply today and Reinvent Yourself!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/19777-n-76th-st-33 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.