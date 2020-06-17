16457 N 103rd Place

Amenities

Luxury Scottsdale rental in beautiful golf course community at the base of the McDowell Mountains. Conveniently located to hiking trails & golf courses including Grayhawk, Silverleaf, DC Ranch, Whisper Rock, Mountain Shadows & more. Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, Talking Stick Resort and Casino, Spring Training, Old Town Scottsdale, & Scottsdale Fashion Square.The property has just completed a full remodel and furnishing. All bedrooms have Tuft & Needle mattresses and Samsung TV's. Master suite, 2 additional bedrooms, office, & bathroom upstairs. Downstairs there is a bedroom with en-suite bath, powder room, & bonus/game room. Pool and spa, built in bbq, grassy backyard with plenty of shade. Community workout and pool. Rate varies length of stay & seasonally. Call for details.