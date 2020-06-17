All apartments in Scottsdale
16457 N 103rd Place
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

16457 N 103rd Place

16457 North 103rd Place · (480) 286-1216
Location

16457 North 103rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3462 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Luxury Scottsdale rental in beautiful golf course community at the base of the McDowell Mountains. Conveniently located to hiking trails & golf courses including Grayhawk, Silverleaf, DC Ranch, Whisper Rock, Mountain Shadows & more. Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, Talking Stick Resort and Casino, Spring Training, Old Town Scottsdale, & Scottsdale Fashion Square.The property has just completed a full remodel and furnishing. All bedrooms have Tuft & Needle mattresses and Samsung TV's. Master suite, 2 additional bedrooms, office, & bathroom upstairs. Downstairs there is a bedroom with en-suite bath, powder room, & bonus/game room. Pool and spa, built in bbq, grassy backyard with plenty of shade. Community workout and pool. Rate varies length of stay & seasonally. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

