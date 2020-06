Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub tennis court

Sweeping first fairway golf course, mountain and sunset views greet you upon entering this southwest inspired Boulders home. Open great room is home to soaring tongue & groove ceiling, and french doors leading onto an over-sized patio. Two master suites both feature walk in closets and patio access. Kitchen is warm and open and adjacent to an upstairs guest suite with den and view patio. Guest suite upstairs has combined twin beds made into king. Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac but just minutes away from tennis, golf and the Boulders Club. Use of the Boulders Club & Spa available for a separate fee. Home is available for longer term lease. Contact agent for details.