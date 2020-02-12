13867 E PARADISE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Great Opportunity To Rent In Exclusive SCOTTSDALE MOUNTAIN GATED COMMUNITY With 24 HOUR ONSITE GUARD. Surrounded By $MM Properties AND INCREDIBLE Mountain VIEWS - This Single Level Home Is a Rare Find And Offers 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Great Room, Open Layout Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island & Reverse Osmosis. All Bedrooms Are Spacious & Feature Wood Flooring, Ceiling Fans & Classy Closet Systems. The Private Backyard Is Next To Mountain Wash and Offers A Covered Patio & Sparkling POOL Overlooking McDowell Mountains. The Community Tennis Center Is Up The Street Complete With A Heated Community Spa With UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE VALLEY AND CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN. All Appliances & Pool & Landscaping Included in The Rent.