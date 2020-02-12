All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:54 AM

13867 E PARADISE Lane

13867 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13867 East Paradise Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Great Opportunity To Rent In Exclusive SCOTTSDALE MOUNTAIN GATED COMMUNITY With 24 HOUR ONSITE GUARD. Surrounded By $MM Properties AND INCREDIBLE Mountain VIEWS - This Single Level Home Is a Rare Find And Offers 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Great Room, Open Layout Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island & Reverse Osmosis. All Bedrooms Are Spacious & Feature Wood Flooring, Ceiling Fans & Classy Closet Systems. The Private Backyard Is Next To Mountain Wash and Offers A Covered Patio & Sparkling POOL Overlooking McDowell Mountains. The Community Tennis Center Is Up The Street Complete With A Heated Community Spa With UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE VALLEY AND CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN. All Appliances & Pool & Landscaping Included in The Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13867 E PARADISE Lane have any available units?
13867 E PARADISE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13867 E PARADISE Lane have?
Some of 13867 E PARADISE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13867 E PARADISE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13867 E PARADISE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13867 E PARADISE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13867 E PARADISE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13867 E PARADISE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13867 E PARADISE Lane offers parking.
Does 13867 E PARADISE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13867 E PARADISE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13867 E PARADISE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13867 E PARADISE Lane has a pool.
Does 13867 E PARADISE Lane have accessible units?
No, 13867 E PARADISE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13867 E PARADISE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13867 E PARADISE Lane has units with dishwashers.

