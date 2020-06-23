13465 97th Way

Gorgeous North Scottsdale home. Completely redone a year ago. Finest furnishings. Finest Bedding. Five star hotel caliber. Beautiful backyard with Fireplace, Pool and spa/ Further details upon inquiry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
