All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 13465 97th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
13465 97th Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

13465 97th Way

13465 North 97th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13465 North 97th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous North Scottsdale home. Completely redone a year ago. Finest furnishings. Finest Bedding. Five star hotel caliber. Beautiful backyard with Fireplace, Pool and spa/ Further details upon inquiry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13465 97th Way have any available units?
13465 97th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 13465 97th Way currently offering any rent specials?
13465 97th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13465 97th Way pet-friendly?
No, 13465 97th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13465 97th Way offer parking?
No, 13465 97th Way does not offer parking.
Does 13465 97th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13465 97th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13465 97th Way have a pool?
Yes, 13465 97th Way has a pool.
Does 13465 97th Way have accessible units?
No, 13465 97th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13465 97th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13465 97th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13465 97th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13465 97th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College