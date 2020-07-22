All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:46 AM

11548 N 114th Pl

11548 North 114th Place · No Longer Available
Location

11548 North 114th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom patio home in beautiful Scottsdale community of Adobe Ranch Villas! This is like a brand new home with gorgeous wood looking tile floors, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, and so much more! Large master suite with dual sinks and walk in closet. Two car garage with lost of cabinet storage. Unit backs to community pool for great views and easy access. This property is a corner unit with only one neighbor for more privacy. Great location closet to schools, restaurants, shopping, and freeways. Call today for easy showing! **ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME!** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11548 N 114th Pl have any available units?
11548 N 114th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11548 N 114th Pl have?
Some of 11548 N 114th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11548 N 114th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11548 N 114th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11548 N 114th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11548 N 114th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11548 N 114th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11548 N 114th Pl offers parking.
Does 11548 N 114th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11548 N 114th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11548 N 114th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 11548 N 114th Pl has a pool.
Does 11548 N 114th Pl have accessible units?
No, 11548 N 114th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11548 N 114th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11548 N 114th Pl has units with dishwashers.
