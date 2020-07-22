11548 N 114th Pl

Amenities

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom patio home in beautiful Scottsdale community of Adobe Ranch Villas! This is like a brand new home with gorgeous wood looking tile floors, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, and so much more! Large master suite with dual sinks and walk in closet. Two car garage with lost of cabinet storage. Unit backs to community pool for great views and easy access. This property is a corner unit with only one neighbor for more privacy. Great location closet to schools, restaurants, shopping, and freeways. Call today for easy showing! **ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME!** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all details