11063 E SAHUARO Drive

Gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 2 bath Scottsdale home. Home is completely furnished including towels, linens and dishes. This beautiful split floorplan features a master bedroom w/king bed, separate tub/shower, double sinks & walk-in closet. Other bedrooms feature a queen and 2 sets of twins. Included are a family room w/fireplace; formal dining room; kitchen w/breakfast room. A heated Pebble Tech pool and spa highlight the backyard which also has lounge chairs, BBG, and table & chairs. Entertainment, restaurants, hospital and 101 are nearby. Rent includes basic cable, internet, utilities, plus pool and gardener services. Monthly cleaning services also provided. 6 month rate is $2500 per month, 3-6 months $2666 per month, one month $3000