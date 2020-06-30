All apartments in Scottsdale
11063 E SAHUARO Drive

11063 East Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11063 East Sahuaro Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
Gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 2 bath Scottsdale home. Home is completely furnished including towels, linens and dishes. This beautiful split floorplan features a master bedroom w/king bed, separate tub/shower, double sinks & walk-in closet. Other bedrooms feature a queen and 2 sets of twins. Included are a family room w/fireplace; formal dining room; kitchen w/breakfast room. A heated Pebble Tech pool and spa highlight the backyard which also has lounge chairs, BBG, and table & chairs. Entertainment, restaurants, hospital and 101 are nearby. Rent includes basic cable, internet, utilities, plus pool and gardener services. Monthly cleaning services also provided. 6 month rate is $2500 per month, 3-6 months $2666 per month, one month $3000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11063 E SAHUARO Drive have any available units?
11063 E SAHUARO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11063 E SAHUARO Drive have?
Some of 11063 E SAHUARO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11063 E SAHUARO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11063 E SAHUARO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11063 E SAHUARO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11063 E SAHUARO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11063 E SAHUARO Drive offer parking?
No, 11063 E SAHUARO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11063 E SAHUARO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11063 E SAHUARO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11063 E SAHUARO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11063 E SAHUARO Drive has a pool.
Does 11063 E SAHUARO Drive have accessible units?
No, 11063 E SAHUARO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11063 E SAHUARO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11063 E SAHUARO Drive has units with dishwashers.

