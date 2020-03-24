All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

10811 N Miller Rd

10811 North Miller Road · No Longer Available
Location

10811 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
CENTRAL TO EVERYTHING! - 12 BEDS SCOTTSDALE! - Property Id: 259925

This home is fully furnished rental. This luxury property is incredible and absolutely perfect for entertaining!! Beautifully remodeled home with oasis yard with private resort style pool, covered patio, pool with boulder water feature and slide, BBQ kitchen, outdoor fire pit with seating and plenty of parking parking. The two living rooms have plenty of seating area that attach to a fully stocked kitchen. The location is also unbeatable. Just minutes for absolutely anything you would want!! Book Now!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259925
Property Id 259925

(RLNE5727786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10811 N Miller Rd have any available units?
10811 N Miller Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10811 N Miller Rd have?
Some of 10811 N Miller Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10811 N Miller Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10811 N Miller Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10811 N Miller Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10811 N Miller Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10811 N Miller Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10811 N Miller Rd offers parking.
Does 10811 N Miller Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10811 N Miller Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10811 N Miller Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10811 N Miller Rd has a pool.
Does 10811 N Miller Rd have accessible units?
No, 10811 N Miller Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10811 N Miller Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10811 N Miller Rd has units with dishwashers.

