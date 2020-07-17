10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court volleyball court

Charming Fully Furnished rental available for 6 month lease. This beautiful single level Great room plan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2-car garage. Enjoy the mountain views from the covered patio with gas grill, synthetic grass and fire pit. Inside you'll find wood laminate flooring & gas fireplace in the Great room, kitchen with an eating area that opens to the front porch, a perfect place your morning coffee. The master bedroom offers an adjustable queen size bed and there's double sinks, a walk in shower, and tub in the bath. 2nd bedroom also has a queen bed and the third is set up as a study w/pull out sofa bed. Rent includes all utilities as well as cable TV and 5G internet ($400 cap on utilities) house has solar panels so, energy bills are low. McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, pickle ball, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts & children's playgrounds. There are Numerous walking trails and great hiking at the Gateway Preserve which is adjacent to the community. If you enjoy golf, the McDowell Mountain Golf Club is just a mile away. Walk to the City of Scottsdale Aquatic Center with pool, lazy river and workout facility. The Arabian Library is next to the pool. Excellent dining and shopping options are a short distance away.