Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:17 AM

10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

10527 East Tierra Buena Lane · (480) 792-9500
Location

10527 East Tierra Buena Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1679 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Charming Fully Furnished rental available for 6 month lease. This beautiful single level Great room plan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2-car garage. Enjoy the mountain views from the covered patio with gas grill, synthetic grass and fire pit. Inside you'll find wood laminate flooring & gas fireplace in the Great room, kitchen with an eating area that opens to the front porch, a perfect place your morning coffee. The master bedroom offers an adjustable queen size bed and there's double sinks, a walk in shower, and tub in the bath. 2nd bedroom also has a queen bed and the third is set up as a study w/pull out sofa bed. Rent includes all utilities as well as cable TV and 5G internet ($400 cap on utilities) house has solar panels so, energy bills are low. McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, pickle ball, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts & children's playgrounds. There are Numerous walking trails and great hiking at the Gateway Preserve which is adjacent to the community. If you enjoy golf, the McDowell Mountain Golf Club is just a mile away. Walk to the City of Scottsdale Aquatic Center with pool, lazy river and workout facility. The Arabian Library is next to the pool. Excellent dining and shopping options are a short distance away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offers parking.
Does 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has a pool.
Does 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10527 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.
