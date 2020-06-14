All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10412 E ACOMA Drive

10412 East Acoma Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10412 East Acoma Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
30 Day Minimum... 4 spacious bedrooms each with their own tv Gorgeous contemporary kitchen decor with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, large island with stools~kitchen is stocked with all kitchen supplies, plates, silverware, coffee maker, spices, salt/pepper, olive oil, etc. Light & bright living room where you can cuddle up on our luxurious genuine leather sectional next to the gas fireplace and watch your favorite show on the large flat screen tv Beautiful floor transitions from a herringbone entryway to plush carpet in the bedrooms creating an open and airy feel top of the line beds and bedding as we want all of our guests to be comfortable and have a great night sleep 2 full bathrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10412 E ACOMA Drive have any available units?
10412 E ACOMA Drive has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10412 E ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 10412 E ACOMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10412 E ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10412 E ACOMA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10412 E ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10412 E ACOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10412 E ACOMA Drive offer parking?
No, 10412 E ACOMA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10412 E ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10412 E ACOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10412 E ACOMA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10412 E ACOMA Drive has a pool.
Does 10412 E ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 10412 E ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10412 E ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10412 E ACOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.
