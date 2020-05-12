10263 E ACACIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym game room pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub

30 Day minimum... 4 spacious bedrooms (top of the line beds in every room) Private office in one of the bedrooms Full gym -elliptical, spin bike, trx, dumbbells, bands and workout videos Game room with pool table, ping pong and shuffle board Tvs in every bedroom including the workout room Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings Spacious kitchen for entertaining with marbled quartzite counters, champagne gold touches, a grand island with 8 swivel barstools and sparkling stainless steel appliances Upgraded flooring throughout the entire house Resort style backyard~ pool, hot tub, built in BBQ with seating for 8, outdoor couch/chairs/loungers, firepit