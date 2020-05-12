All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10263 E ACACIA Drive

10263 East Acacia Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10263 East Acacia Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
game room
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
30 Day minimum... 4 spacious bedrooms (top of the line beds in every room) Private office in one of the bedrooms Full gym -elliptical, spin bike, trx, dumbbells, bands and workout videos Game room with pool table, ping pong and shuffle board Tvs in every bedroom including the workout room Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings Spacious kitchen for entertaining with marbled quartzite counters, champagne gold touches, a grand island with 8 swivel barstools and sparkling stainless steel appliances Upgraded flooring throughout the entire house Resort style backyard~ pool, hot tub, built in BBQ with seating for 8, outdoor couch/chairs/loungers, firepit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10263 E ACACIA Drive have any available units?
10263 E ACACIA Drive has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10263 E ACACIA Drive have?
Some of 10263 E ACACIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10263 E ACACIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10263 E ACACIA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10263 E ACACIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10263 E ACACIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10263 E ACACIA Drive offer parking?
No, 10263 E ACACIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10263 E ACACIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10263 E ACACIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10263 E ACACIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10263 E ACACIA Drive has a pool.
Does 10263 E ACACIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 10263 E ACACIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10263 E ACACIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10263 E ACACIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
