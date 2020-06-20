Amenities

w/d hookup putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking putting green garage

1043 Lupine Ln Available 07/22/20 Awesome backyard in Pinion Oaks! - Beautiful home in Pinion Oaks. Built in 2000, this single level 1,910 square foot home features a bright, open, split floor plan. The great room features the living room with gas fireplace which opens to the kitchen and breakfast nook. There is also a formal dining room. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, upgraded appliances and lots of cupboard space, it opens to the dining area. The master suite has a full bath, with a dual vanity sink, a garden tub, a walk in shower and a walk in closet. There are also 2 guest bedrooms, a full guest bath and a laundry room. There is a three car attached garage. The exterior features a 10x12 storage shed, a covered back patio, fenced backyard, putting green, garden area and beautifully landscaped yard.



HOA: Pinion Oaks CC&R's Apply.



Heating: Central forced gas.

Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.



Appliances include: refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, RO system, water softener, washer and dryer hookups only, units are not included (electric or gas for the dryer).



Utilities:

Tenant Pays.

Electric - APS.

Natural Gas - Unisource.

Water, Sewer and Trash - City of Prescott.



Terms:

Non-smoking premises.

Pet Policy: 1 dog allowed, no banned breeds or dogs with bite history.

No college students.

Year lease.

Renters insurance required.

2.75% City of Prescott tax will be added to rent.

Shed is locked off for Owner use only.



Move In Costs:

$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).

$100 administrative fee.

$302.50 carpet cleaning fee.

Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.

Rent and/or prorated rent.

Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/mon for each additional pet (if applicable).



Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.



To schedule a showing first you must:

Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).

Step 2. - Review the photos

Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour

Step 4 - Review the availability date

Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.

Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.

Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.

Step 8 - Conduct a self showing

Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.

Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4946314)