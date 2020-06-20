All apartments in Prescott
Find more places like 1043 Lupine Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prescott, AZ
/
1043 Lupine Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1043 Lupine Ln

1043 Lupine Lane · (928) 771-0308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prescott
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1043 Lupine Lane, Prescott, AZ 86305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1043 Lupine Ln · Avail. Jul 22

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
garage
1043 Lupine Ln Available 07/22/20 Awesome backyard in Pinion Oaks! - Beautiful home in Pinion Oaks. Built in 2000, this single level 1,910 square foot home features a bright, open, split floor plan. The great room features the living room with gas fireplace which opens to the kitchen and breakfast nook. There is also a formal dining room. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, upgraded appliances and lots of cupboard space, it opens to the dining area. The master suite has a full bath, with a dual vanity sink, a garden tub, a walk in shower and a walk in closet. There are also 2 guest bedrooms, a full guest bath and a laundry room. There is a three car attached garage. The exterior features a 10x12 storage shed, a covered back patio, fenced backyard, putting green, garden area and beautifully landscaped yard.

HOA: Pinion Oaks CC&R's Apply.

Heating: Central forced gas.
Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.

Appliances include: refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, RO system, water softener, washer and dryer hookups only, units are not included (electric or gas for the dryer).

Utilities:
Tenant Pays.
Electric - APS.
Natural Gas - Unisource.
Water, Sewer and Trash - City of Prescott.

Terms:
Non-smoking premises.
Pet Policy: 1 dog allowed, no banned breeds or dogs with bite history.
No college students.
Year lease.
Renters insurance required.
2.75% City of Prescott tax will be added to rent.
Shed is locked off for Owner use only.

Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).
$100 administrative fee.
$302.50 carpet cleaning fee.
Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.
Rent and/or prorated rent.
Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/mon for each additional pet (if applicable).

Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.

To schedule a showing first you must:
Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).
Step 2. - Review the photos
Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour
Step 4 - Review the availability date
Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.
Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.
Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.
Step 8 - Conduct a self showing
Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.
Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4946314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 Lupine Ln have any available units?
1043 Lupine Ln has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1043 Lupine Ln have?
Some of 1043 Lupine Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 Lupine Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Lupine Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Lupine Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1043 Lupine Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1043 Lupine Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1043 Lupine Ln does offer parking.
Does 1043 Lupine Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Lupine Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Lupine Ln have a pool?
No, 1043 Lupine Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1043 Lupine Ln have accessible units?
No, 1043 Lupine Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Lupine Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1043 Lupine Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1043 Lupine Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1043 Lupine Ln has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1043 Lupine Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street
Prescott, AZ 86301
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303

Similar Pages

Prescott 1 BedroomsPrescott 2 Bedrooms
Prescott Apartments with ParkingPrescott Dog Friendly Apartments
Prescott Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZAnthem, AZSedona, AZNew River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZVerde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Yavapai CollegeGateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity