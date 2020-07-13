/
apartments with pool
16 Apartments for rent in Prescott, AZ with pool
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
2149 Clubhouse Drive
2149 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1398 sqft
2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.
1639 Canada Crescent
1639 Canada Crescent, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
New flooring with this townhome located near Thumb Butte. This 2 story 1.5 bath townhome has 2 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs and living room with half bath down. Garage and enclosed patio/yard. Across from clubhouse and outdoor pool.
Results within 1 mile of Prescott
Glassford Regional Market Place
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,311
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,802
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Victorian Estates
1793 E. Baker St.
1793 East Baker Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
COMING SOON IN THE BEAUTIFUL 55+ COMMUNITY OF VICTORIAN ESTATES! - This charming cottage style home is located in the well established 55+ gated community of Victorian Estates.
Lynx Mountain View Estates
74 N French Drive
74 North French Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3144 sqft
Santa Fe/Pueblo Luxury home with sensational views of the Bradshaw Mountains.This home has so many amazing features, such as covered deck perfect for entertaining, beautiful courtyard with flagstone paths, deluxe covered swim-spa.
Results within 5 miles of Prescott
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1189 sqft
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.
Granville
6865 E Kilkenny Place
6865 Kilkenny Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1501 sqft
Spacious Three Bedroom Home in Granville - Spacious three bedroom split floor plan with fenced yard within walking distance to the community center where you can enjoy the pool, spa and gym, plus walking trails and park.
Stoneridge
1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass
1035 Cloud Cliff Pass, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1864 sqft
Nice Three Bedroom + Office on Corner Lot - Stoneridge - Nice three bedroom split floor plan on a corner lot in highly desired Stoneridge with new carpet and tile throughout.
Granville
6757 E. Hetley Place
6757 East Hetley Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - This wonderful home located in Granville has so much to offer! Open floor-plan and stunning upgraded tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen will all appliances and solar lights.
Stoneridge
7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road
7225 Woolsey Ranch Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1201 sqft
Rent this home in Stoneridge! - Great 1,201 square foot home in Stoneridge was built in 2005. The living room opens to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features black appliances, tile floors, laminate counters and a pantry.
Prescott Valley
5225 N. Hondo Dr.
5225 North Hondo Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1440 sqft
Built in 1981 3 Bed/2 Bath 1440 sq. ft. mobile home with a carport. Unit Includes: w/d hookup , refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, heating is gas, and cooling is AC. Pets not allowed (AAO Only).
Stoneridge
1728 N Colton Dr
1728 Colton Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1823 sqft
Beautifully upgraded single level home in the StoneRidge Community! Enjoy Stoneridge amenities such as the community pool, basketball court, tennis court, and fitness center! Solar power electricity. Trash is also included in the rent.
Results within 10 miles of Prescott
11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110
11250 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
385 sqft
Located in age restricted community, this nicely furnished 1 bedroom manufactured home has central air, carport & covered patio. Storage room has stack washer/dryer. Vaulted ceilings, skylight, sunscreens and more.
Villages at Lynx Creek
12255 East Obsidian Loop Road
12255 Obsidian Loop Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
Prescott Country Club
11501 Wingfoot Court
11501 East Wingfoot Court, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1467 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
