1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prescott, AZ
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,529
594 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
109 Garden St Apt 2
109 Garden Street, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$775
350 sqft
Garden Street Apartment - Property Id: 289403 Fully furnished one bedroom one bathroom apartment. Move in ready. No Smoking. NO pets. Single Occupancy. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
142 S Rush Street
142 South Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
Freshly updated 1 bd/1ba getaway located 1/2 mi from historic downtown Prescott Square. All utilities included. Newer furnishings, appliances & granite countertops. Full kitchen, king-sized bed and pull-out mattress in living room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
648 Birch Drive
648 Birch Drive, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$775
1980 sqft
Approx. Avail 7/9/2020. Assistive Animals ONLY. Water/Sewer/Trash Paid. NO STUDENTS. Window A/C. Off Street Parking. 2-Story-Upstairs. Rent + Sales Tax. Price based on 12 mn lease 6mn available at higher price.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
705 Cone Drive
705 Cone Drive, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
768 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1 of 12
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
409 1/2 Highland Avenue
409 1/2 Highland Ave, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
610 sqft
409 1/2 Highland Avenue Available 04/14/20 VERY NICE STUDIO IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!!! - Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath guest home in the heart of Prescott.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Glassford Regional Market Place
11 Units Available
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,381
837 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
4567 E Catherine Drive
4567 East Catherine Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1064 sqft
FURNISHED UNIT! Darling 1 Bdrm 1 Bath, Full Kitchen w/Frig, Dishwasher, Electric Stove/Oven, Microwave & Washer/Dryer. Dishes and everything you need are provided. Available May 1, 2020-Oct. 31, 2020 ONLY. Min 3 Month Lease-Max 6 Month Lease.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,390
705 sqft
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
474 Brady Road
474 Brady Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1000 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME Vacation Rental--NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents: Charming Cabin located in the pines of Prescott, Arizona.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
9641 E Lakeshore Drive
9641 East Lakeshore Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
652 sqft
Very large 1 bed/1bath, water/sewer included, separate storage room, indoor laundry area. Elec range/oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
5687 W Indian Camp Rd
5687 Indian Camp Road, Williamson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
450 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
