apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:26 PM
60 Apartments for rent in Prescott, AZ with washer-dryer
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
1991 Promontory
1991 Promontory, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2641 sqft
1991 Promontory Available 07/14/20 Home in Forest Trails HOA ~ HOLD - 1540 ~ Electric Flat Surface Cook-top ~ Electric Wall Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Dishwasher ~ Microwave ~ Washer/Dryer ~ Gas Heat ~ Central Air ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Central Vacuum~ 4 Car
1270 Los Arcos Dr
1270 Los Arcos Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1668 sqft
1270 Los Arcos Dr Available 07/22/20 NICE HOME IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a great private cul-de-sac. New washer dryer set in unit.
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
6112 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm.
720 1/2 Churchill Street
720 1/2 Churchill St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
817 sqft
Completely renovated 2 BR/1BA. 817 sq.ft.All new everything.1-2 people allowed. 1 pet is possible.Tenant pays all utilities + 2.75% city tax.Good Credit and rental history required.Large 1 car garage + extra workshop space.
331 Park Avenue
331 Park Avenue, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1150 sqft
REMODELED FROM HEAD TO TOE! You will absolutely fall in love with this historic 2 bedroom, one and one-half bath charmer! Plus a private den provides a lounge space or an extra bedroom.
111 Josephine St
111 Josephine Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1067 sqft
Charming 2 bed 2 bath with bonus room, 1,067 sq ft single family home. Property has gas wall heater and a stand up window air conditioning unit. Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, washer & dryer included.
2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C
2173 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1220 sqft
2 master and one with a private patio, Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fenced yard. Pricing is for a 1 yr lease / 6 mo. lease. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility.
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.
3070 Tetons Ct Unit 11D
3070 Tetons Court, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
998 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - 1115 sq ft condo in the Montana Terrace HOA with carport, gas heat, gas fireplace, A/C, ceiling fans, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stack washer/dryer, walk-in closet and deck. End/corner unit.
325 E Union 'The Cottage' Street
325 E Union St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Walking to the Square from this charming, single level, cosy apartment! Fireplace, cute patio, comfortable living in this 2 bed, 1.5 baths. Fully furnished, full equipped, all utilities included, short to mid length rental.
931 Fair St.
931 Fair Street, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1032 sqft
931 Fair St. Available 08/14/20 Home and Office potential! Live and Work in the same place. - Zoning allows for home and business use. There are many creative opportunities to utilize this property.
3155 Shalom Dr
3155 Shalom Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
2 bedroom + office with built in desk, 2 bath Doublewide Manufactured Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished with basic furniture. No dishes, linens, etc.
3168 Dome Rock Pl Unit 16B
3168 Dome Rock Place, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
863 sqft
3168 Dome Rock Pl Unit 16B Available 07/14/20 Condo in Montana Villas HOA ~ COMP HOLD - 0255 ~ Electric Range ~ Refrigerator ~ Dishwasher ~ Washer/Dryer ~ Gas Heat ~ Whole House Fan ~ 1 Car Carport ~ (12 Month Lease Only) SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills
2149 Clubhouse Drive
2149 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1398 sqft
2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.
215-#B E. Carleton St.
215 E Carleton St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
855 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a carport parking space. Pricing is for a 1 yr. lease / 6 mo. lease is an additional $50.00 a month. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility.
1046 Whipple Street
1046 Whipple Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Newly remodelled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Two designated parking spots and private patio. Shared laundry room. WATER, SEWER. TRASH, AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT. Great location! Close to dining, grocery stores, hospital, and shopping.
1889 Kingswood Drive
1889 Kingswood Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1208 sqft
Chalet in the Pines is a fully furnished and appointed treasure. Enjoy a seasonal creek in your front yard, a lovely deck overlooking the creek in a pine forest.
325 E Union 'The Townhouse' Street
325 Union Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Down Town Prescott. Fully furnished, all utilities included. Darling 2 story comfortable temporary home with all the amenities, a private back patio for you (and a canine companion) and a perfect location to enjoy activities on the Square!
1639 Canada Crescent
1639 Canada Crescent, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
New flooring with this townhome located near Thumb Butte. This 2 story 1.5 bath townhome has 2 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs and living room with half bath down. Garage and enclosed patio/yard. Across from clubhouse and outdoor pool.
2181 Elkhorn Drive #A
2181 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1356 sqft
Bear Creek Real Estate and Property Management presents a 2 bed, 2 bath condominium in the Mission Hills area. This rental offers not only spacious rooms but also gorgeous views of the Prescott scenery we all know and love.
3279 Dells Canyon Drive
3279 Dells Canyon Dr, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1914 sqft
For Lease! Beautiful Move in Ready Mandalay Homes Star Gazer Plan - Upgraded Throughout & Granite Mountain Views! Gorgeous Single Level Home, 2 BD + Open Den, 2 Bath & 3 Car Tandem Garage, 1914 SqFt.
705 Cone Drive
705 Cone Drive, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
768 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
