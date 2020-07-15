/
Coconino Community College
30 Apartments For Rent Near Coconino Community College
South Side
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,256
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1303 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Great location near NAU with restaurants and shopping nearby. Community has a clothing care center, fitness facility, video library and courtyard. It also features guest parking and a BBQ area.
Bow and Arrow Acres
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,015
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.
University West
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.
Woodlands Village
1185 W. University Unit 13-207
1185 W University Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
682 sqft
1185 W. University Unit 13-207 Available 08/01/20 Furnished Condo at the Arbors! - Beautifully furnished 1-bedroom condo at the Arbors! Fresh paint, newly installed flooring, and completed with updated furnishings.
1526 E Gavin Lane
1526 East Gavin Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1750 sqft
1526 E Gavin Lane Available 07/01/20 Attn: Students! Reserve NOW for July 1st Move-in! Westside 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse w/Garage Next to NAU & CCC! - Westside 4 Bed, 2.
Pinacle Pines
1021 E Sterling Ln
1021 East Sterling Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Pinnacle Pines town home. This home is a spacious 2100 sq ft with vaulted ceilings as you enter the home, a spacious and open living and kitchen space, large bedrooms and spectacular master bedroom and bath.
Ponderosa Trails
406 W Old Territory Trail
406 West Old Territory Trail, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1512 sqft
PRICE CORRECTION-THE RENT WILL BE $2200.00/ MONTHNice 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage,
1389 E Mackenzie Dr
1389 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
West Flagstaff Rental - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, plus Studio Above Garage, AVAILABLE NOW! Unfurnished, 12 Month Lease $1500.
1396 East Scarlet Way Studio
1396 East Scarlet Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Studio Available 07/31/20 Studio in Rio Clean/Bright! $1,150. Avail Aug. 1. - Property Id: 90623 Beautiful Studio in Rio Homes!! Corner of Peyton and Scarlet. Great location for NAU. Quiet and private Studio. Plenty of parking around unit.
South Side
211 S Humphreys St
211 South Humphreys Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house DOWNTOWN Flagstaff. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. House will be UNFURNISHED.
LaPlaza Vieja
Pine View Village
700 South Blackbird Roost Street, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$1,170
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Our Studio is 450sqft of cute coziness! perfect for 1-2 occupants! We are pet friendly here at Pine View with no breed or weight restrictions! Our off street parking has no additional fees or passes, and you have 24hr access to our laundry
Woodlands Village
2184 S Linmar Court
2184 South Linmar Court, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
Perfect location close to NAU, downtown, Walmart and plenty of grocery stores and shopping. This 3-bedroom 2.5 bath is located on a cul-de-sac with plenty of space and little yard maintenance.
Downtown Flagstaff
518 N. Agassiz St.
518 North Agassiz Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1350 sqft
Beautiful Downtown Home - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1350 Sq. Ft.
Pinacle Pines
3209 S. Sonoma St
3209 South Sonoma Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1921 sqft
3209 S. Sonoma St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Westside 3 Bed, 3 Bath Muti-Level Townhouse in Pinnacle Pines! Avail. Aug 1st - Beautiful Westside 3 Bed, 3 Bath Muti-Level Townhouse in Pinnacle Pines! Avail.
Pine Knoll
30 E Calle Contenta Unit 1
30 South Calle Contenta, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home adjacent to the NAU campus with utilities included! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom town home with major UTILITIES INCLUDED (Electric, gas, water, trash and sewer)!! Students welcome! Located in proximity to both NAU and CCC campuses.
1429 East Turney Drive - 1
1429 East Turney Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2613 sqft
Super cute townhome in Rio Homes featuring large bedrooms, one br downstairs with 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1.75 bathrooms, spacious 2 car garage, located under the pines. NAU is right up the street. Wash machine and dryer included.
1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55
1200 South Riordan Ranch Street, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 Available 08/15/20 1 Bedroom University Meadows Condo Next to NAU! - If you would like to see this unit, or would like more information, please click the View Details tab, and then click the Contact Us tab and
Bennett Estates
4029 S Nicholas
4029 South Nicholas Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1567 sqft
4029 S Nicholas Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Home within Aspen Trails- New Carpet, New Paint, New Lighting - If you would like to see this unit, or would like more information, please click the View Details tab, and then click the Contact Us tab
619 MARTYS WAY
619 West Marty's Way, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Flagstaff Rental - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, AVAILABLE NOW! Unfurnished, 12 Month Lease $1000 Security Deposit, $300 Per Pet Deposit with Owner Approval, $40 Application Fee Per Person 18+ payable to The Pavlik Group No Students (RLNE5914297)
1384 E MacKenzie Drive
1384 East Mackenzie Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1605 sqft
1384 E MacKenzie Drive Available 08/01/20 Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom freestanding home within Rio Homes - This is one of the only freestanding homes in Rio homes (no adjoining unit).
Universtiy Heights
3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227
3200 South Litzler Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
805 sqft
3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom Condo At The Village. Price reduced to $1,300.
Woodlands Village
1385 West University Avenue #9-267
1385 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
906 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom at The Arbors! - Available Immediately! Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2nd floor condo located at The Arbors! Close to NAU, CCC and shopping! Rent includes 1 covered parking space and access to the fitness center and clubhouse.
Bennett Estates
4045 S Lake Mary Road # 2
4045 South Lake Mary Road, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1074 sqft
4045 S Lake Mary Road # 2 Available 08/05/20 Ground level 2 bedroom condo - Dual master suites, private patio leading out to community open space. Assigned covered parking, landscaped manicured grounds are just a few of the amenities.