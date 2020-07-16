Apartment List
AZ
/
prescott
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:56 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Prescott, AZ with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Prescott renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
Results within 1 mile of Prescott
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Glassford Regional Market Place
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,316
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,843
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Victorian Estates
1793 E. Baker St.
1793 East Baker Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
COMING SOON IN THE BEAUTIFUL 55+ COMMUNITY OF VICTORIAN ESTATES! - This charming cottage style home is located in the well established 55+ gated community of Victorian Estates.
Results within 5 miles of Prescott
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Granville
6865 E Kilkenny Place
6865 Kilkenny Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1501 sqft
Spacious Three Bedroom Home in Granville - Spacious three bedroom split floor plan with fenced yard within walking distance to the community center where you can enjoy the pool, spa and gym, plus walking trails and park.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass
1035 Cloud Cliff Pass, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1864 sqft
Nice Three Bedroom + Office on Corner Lot - Stoneridge - Nice three bedroom split floor plan on a corner lot in highly desired Stoneridge with new carpet and tile throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road
7225 Woolsey Ranch Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1201 sqft
Rent this home in Stoneridge! - Great 1,201 square foot home in Stoneridge was built in 2005. The living room opens to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features black appliances, tile floors, laminate counters and a pantry.

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
5225 N. Hondo Dr.
5225 North Hondo Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1440 sqft
Built in 1981 3 Bed/2 Bath 1440 sq. ft. mobile home with a carport. Unit Includes: w/d hookup , refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, heating is gas, and cooling is AC. Pets not allowed (AAO Only).

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
1728 N Colton Dr
1728 Colton Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1823 sqft
Beautifully upgraded single level home in the StoneRidge Community! Enjoy Stoneridge amenities such as the community pool, basketball court, tennis court, and fitness center! Solar power electricity. Trash is also included in the rent.
Results within 10 miles of Prescott

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110
11250 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
385 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - Located in age restricted community, this nicely furnished 1 bedroom manufactured home has central air, carport & covered patio. Storage room has stack washer/dryer. Vaulted ceilings, skylight, sunscreens and more.

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Villages at Lynx Creek
12255 East Obsidian Loop Road
12255 Obsidian Loop Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
City Guide for Prescott, AZ

In the heart of Northern Arizona’s Bradshaw Mountain Range sits the picturesque little city of Prescott. Steeped in Old West history and culture while also boasting the amenities of any ultramodern American city, Prescott plays host to apartments catering to singles and families at a wide variety of income levels. Are you in the market for an unbeatable apartment deal in “Everybody’s Hometown?” Then start scouring the listings here at Apartment List, because we’re pretty gosh darn sure our apartment finder beholds the perfect rental for you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Prescott, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Prescott renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

