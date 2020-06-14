Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

81 Apartments for rent in Prescott, AZ with garage

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1263 Crown Ridge Drive
1263 Crown Ridge Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
TOWNHOME 3 BDRM 2 BA 1811 SQFT. MANY UPGRADES: FLOORING, GRANITE, CABINET NEW CARPET, SPACIOUS HOME HAS A 2 CAR EXTENDED FOR EXTRA STORAGE. FRIG, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & GAS COOKING. GAR FIREPLACE IN LARGE LIVING ROOM. ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1716 Alpine Meadows Lane
1716 Alpine Meadows Lane, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1748 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1716 Alpine Meadows Lane in Prescott. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3279 Dells Canyon Drive
3279 Dells Canyon Dr, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1914 sqft
For Lease! Beautiful Move in Ready Mandalay Homes Star Gazer Plan - Upgraded Throughout & Granite Mountain Views! Gorgeous Single Level Home, 2 BD + Open Den, 2 Bath & 3 Car Tandem Garage, 1914 SqFt.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1957 Upper Crestview Drive
1957 Crestview Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1764 sqft
LOVE VIEWS? LOVE PINE TREES? YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BDRM, 2 BA, 1764 SQFT BEAUTY. THERE IS A VIEW FROM ALMOST EVERY WINDOW. NEW CARPET, LARGE KITCHEN, EAT IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
546 Bruces Corner Street
546 Bruces Corner, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
Great short-term fully furnished rental. 1 month min to max of 12 mos. Dog friendly with Owner approval. All new flooring. Beautiful yard - fully fenced in backyard. All on one level. Mature shade trees. Great location - centrally located.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1889 Kingswood Drive
1889 Kingswood Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1208 sqft
Chalet in the Pines is a fully furnished and appointed treasure. Enjoy a seasonal creek in your front yard, a lovely deck overlooking the creek in a pine forest.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
331 Park Avenue
331 Park Avenue, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1150 sqft
REMODELED FROM HEAD TO TOE! You will absolutely fall in love with this historic 2 bedroom, one and one-half bath charmer! Plus a private den provides a lounge space or an extra bedroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
212 Mimosa Circle
212 Mimosa Cir, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1987 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, All electric, 2 car detached garage, storage shed, fenced yard. Air Conditioning, tenant pays all utilities. Washer/Dryer included in garage. Possible dog with owner approval .

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
520 Woolsey Drive
520 Woolsey Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1212 sqft
Fully Furnished, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 car garage. House is up one fully flight of stairs, from front and from garage. A/C, deck, utilities included. Available till 7/24/2020 only. No Pets, assistance animal only.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
516 Goshawk Way
516 Goshawk Way, Prescott, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2707 sqft
Beautiful luxury 4 bedroom 3 bath home with panoramic views of Granite Mountain, Willow Lake, San Francisco Peaks, Granite Dells and the beautiful city lights.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1491 Copper Basin Road
1491 Copper Basin Road, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2856 sqft
Two Story Three Bedroom with Amazing Views ~ S. Prescott - Two story home with almost 2,900 sf of living space with endless views to the south and new carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1043 Lupine Ln
1043 Lupine Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
1043 Lupine Ln Available 07/22/20 Awesome backyard in Pinion Oaks! - Beautiful home in Pinion Oaks. Built in 2000, this single level 1,910 square foot home features a bright, open, split floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
345 Country Club Circle
345 Country Club Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1276 sqft
Town-home - utility bills included except electric! - Town-home in Prescott. Downstairs this two story town-home features a large living room, combined kitchen and dining area with a pantry, laundry, half bath and lots of closets for storage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
357 Dreamweaver Drive
357 Dreamweaver Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2420 sqft
357 Dreamweaver Drive Available 07/09/20 BEAUTIFUL PRESCOTT HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING PLEASE CALL THE CURRENT TENANT AT (706) 633-3384. This stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,420 sq. ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1991 Promontory
1991 Promontory, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2641 sqft
1991 Promontory Available 07/14/20 Home in Forest Trails HOA - 1540 ~ Electric Flat Surface Cook-top ~ Electric Wall Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Dishwasher ~ Microwave ~ Washer/Dryer ~ Gas Heat ~ Central Air ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Central Vacuum~ 4 Car Garage ~

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Isabelle Lane
428 Isabelle Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2442 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN BLOOMING HILLS ESTATES COMING SOON!!! - This wonderful custom home has so much to offer! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor-plan and raised ceilings. Large living room with a cozy gas fireplace and lots of windows for natural light.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4950 Hornet Dr
4950 Hornet Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
3 bedroom home in Yavapai Hills - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage spacious home in Yavapai Hills, split floor plan, fireplace, 1848 sq ft, fenced side yard, close to clubhouse, park and tennis courts, utlilty/art room, no pets For more information

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
6112 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 Available 07/06/20 Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1182 Ravens Court
1182 Ravens Court, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2039 sqft
1182 Ravens Court Available 06/24/20 Welcome to the Pines! - Live on one level in this custom 2,039 square foot home in Timber Ridge.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109
6145 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - This ground floor condo has brand new carpet throughout, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, living room, dining area and laundry area with stacked washer and dryer included and extra closet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills Golf Course.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2149 Clubhouse Drive
2149 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1398 sqft
2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
1070 Canary Drive
1070 Canary Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1545 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Prescott, AZ

Prescott apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

