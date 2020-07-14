All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:43 AM

Zazu Apartments

1502 East Osborn Road · (602) 975-3568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One Month Free!
Location

1502 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 17-352 · Avail. now

$936

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 17-351 · Avail. now

$936

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 17-451 · Avail. now

$936

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 21-516 · Avail. now

$933

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 21-617 · Avail. now

$933

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 21-614 · Avail. Jul 31

$933

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 28+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-214 · Avail. now

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 10-246 · Avail. now

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 9-241 · Avail. now

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 989 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Zazu Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
golf room
lobby
Live in Phoenix's Central Biltmore area in style! Zazu's superior lifestyle is nested in a beautifully landscaped gated community, with outstanding amenities both inside your home and surrounding neighborhood hotspots.

Both our apartment style and bungalow suite floorplans are modern and comfortable with stylish, quality fixtures, decor and appointments featuring decorative tile backsplashes; dual-pane tinted windows, Venetian smooth plaster walls, French & Arcadia patio doors; Ceramic tile and Berber carpet. Each floorplan is a unique upscale palate ready to imprint with your own personal taste and style! Situated on 8 acres of park-like landscape every unit presents an awesome outdoor space enjoyed from your over-sized balcony or patio.

With your Zazu apartment home, amazing nearby destinations are just minutes away! Whether it's shopping, golf, casual restaurants or fine dining your Zazu Home is at the Center of Phoenix. Driving, Biking, Hiking, Freeway access... It's all in reach including Phoenix's Foodie Hub just a few blocks away with flagship stores for Whole Foods, Fry's Grocery and Trader Joe's!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40.92
Deposit: $300 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per apartment.
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet.
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. See Leasing Office For Details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, carports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Zazu Apartments have any available units?
Zazu Apartments has 41 units available starting at $933 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Zazu Apartments have?
Some of Zazu Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Zazu Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Zazu Apartments is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free!
Is Zazu Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Zazu Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Zazu Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Zazu Apartments offers parking.
Does Zazu Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Zazu Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Zazu Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Zazu Apartments has a pool.
Does Zazu Apartments have accessible units?
No, Zazu Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Zazu Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Zazu Apartments has units with dishwashers.

