Zazu Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill golf room lobby

Live in Phoenix's Central Biltmore area in style! Zazu's superior lifestyle is nested in a beautifully landscaped gated community, with outstanding amenities both inside your home and surrounding neighborhood hotspots.



Both our apartment style and bungalow suite floorplans are modern and comfortable with stylish, quality fixtures, decor and appointments featuring decorative tile backsplashes; dual-pane tinted windows, Venetian smooth plaster walls, French & Arcadia patio doors; Ceramic tile and Berber carpet. Each floorplan is a unique upscale palate ready to imprint with your own personal taste and style! Situated on 8 acres of park-like landscape every unit presents an awesome outdoor space enjoyed from your over-sized balcony or patio.



With your Zazu apartment home, amazing nearby destinations are just minutes away! Whether it's shopping, golf, casual restaurants or fine dining your Zazu Home is at the Center of Phoenix. Driving, Biking, Hiking, Freeway access... It's all in reach including Phoenix's Foodie Hub just a few blocks away with flagship stores for Whole Foods, Fry's Grocery and Trader Joe's!