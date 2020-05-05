Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like The Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
The Village
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:14 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
The Village
2020 N 32nd St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2020 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
CARP
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Village have any available units?
The Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is The Village currently offering any rent specials?
The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Village pet-friendly?
No, The Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does The Village offer parking?
No, The Village does not offer parking.
Does The Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village have a pool?
No, The Village does not have a pool.
Does The Village have accessible units?
No, The Village does not have accessible units.
Does The Village have units with dishwashers?
No, The Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, The Village does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College