Tenant Occupied - Available for Move In Mid July - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a large living area and Den. Ceiling fans through out, neutral carpet and paint and Tile in all the right places. It comes complete with all appliances and a washer and dryer. Low maintenance desert landscape in front and back. Don't miss this opportunity!



Call or text Brenda for details 602-672-1787.



$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.