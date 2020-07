Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage

Rare POOL opportunity in the west valley! 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage single story home with an open floor plan. Carpet and tile in all the right places. Huge backyard with a fenced pool. Easy freeway access to both I-10 and the 101 for an easy commute to work and entertainment districts.