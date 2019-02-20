8434 N CENTRAL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely N. Phoenix townhome in coveted Central Corridor PLUS 2 car gar. Very private, large, entry courtyard welcomes you & your guests to this just-updated 3 bedrm townhome. Kitchen has all newer stainless appliances w/breakfst bar & dining area. Sliding door in liv rm opens on to the courtyard for entertaining or relaxing after long day's work. Updated tile in the master bath tub/shower, two sinks and a dressing area, dual closets complete the master suite. Oversize 2 car garage w/extra storage is welcome addition to this spacious townhome. Living in Central Square, you can enjoy Tennis Court, Pool, & mature landscaping. Central Square is close to the bridal path along Central Ave. 4 running, biking, walking all yr long. Close to frwys, shopping, restaurants, Lincoln Hospital & more.