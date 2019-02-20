8434 N CENTRAL Avenue

Amenities
Lovely N. Phoenix townhome in coveted Central Corridor PLUS 2 car gar. Very private, large, entry courtyard welcomes you & your guests to this just-updated 3 bedrm townhome. Kitchen has all newer stainless appliances w/breakfst bar & dining area. Sliding door in liv rm opens on to the courtyard for entertaining or relaxing after long day's work. Updated tile in the master bath tub/shower, two sinks and a dressing area, dual closets complete the master suite. Oversize 2 car garage w/extra storage is welcome addition to this spacious townhome. Living in Central Square, you can enjoy Tennis Court, Pool, & mature landscaping. Central Square is close to the bridal path along Central Ave. 4 running, biking, walking all yr long. Close to frwys, shopping, restaurants, Lincoln Hospital & more.