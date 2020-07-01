8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely townhome in a quiet community now available. Just renovated with fresh paint and new carpet all throughout, this place is ready for you to call home! Features include a cozy fireplace, private patio, large open kitchen with all appliances, new window treatments and hardware and a great community with plenty of green grass. $49 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5420152)