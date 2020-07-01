All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:02 AM

8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1

8125 North 33rd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8125 North 33rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely townhome in a quiet community now available. Just renovated with fresh paint and new carpet all throughout, this place is ready for you to call home! Features include a cozy fireplace, private patio, large open kitchen with all appliances, new window treatments and hardware and a great community with plenty of green grass. $49 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5420152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 have any available units?
8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 have?
Some of 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8125 N 33rd Dr Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College