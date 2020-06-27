All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

808 N 4TH Avenue

808 N 4th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

808 N 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
McKinley Row - luxurious and exclusive townhouses situated in the heart of the Roosevelt District in Downtown Phoenix. Modern and contemporary but with that soul and character you can only find in this charming historic district. Den/Office zoned commercial. This space is great for home office or family room. Unique to urban living, includes a full size 2 car garage! McKinley Row is a small community that offers the perfect blend of new age high-end features and the enchanting hallmarks of classic downtown Phoenix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 N 4TH Avenue have any available units?
808 N 4TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 N 4TH Avenue have?
Some of 808 N 4TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 N 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
808 N 4TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 N 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 808 N 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 808 N 4TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 808 N 4TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 808 N 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 N 4TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 N 4TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 808 N 4TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 808 N 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 808 N 4TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 808 N 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 N 4TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
