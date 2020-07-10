All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

8048 W Clayton Dr

8048 West Clayton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8048 West Clayton Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Willows West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This lovely single-family home in Phoenix is just coming off of a full renovation to include fresh paint inside and out, brand new flooring with wood-like vinyl in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances, countertops and cabinets, plus new window treatments and fixtures throughout. This home is practically new and ready for you to call home! Bonus features include an attached 2-car garage, large fenced in backyard and covered patio.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.1% city rental tax.
1.8% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

RentVest Property Management
A Mynd Company
Equal Opportunity Housing

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
www.rentvestpm.com
unitId: 27pqhb340c1m2sd5

(RLNE5818487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8048 W Clayton Dr have any available units?
8048 W Clayton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8048 W Clayton Dr have?
Some of 8048 W Clayton Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8048 W Clayton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8048 W Clayton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8048 W Clayton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8048 W Clayton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8048 W Clayton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8048 W Clayton Dr offers parking.
Does 8048 W Clayton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8048 W Clayton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8048 W Clayton Dr have a pool?
No, 8048 W Clayton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8048 W Clayton Dr have accessible units?
No, 8048 W Clayton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8048 W Clayton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8048 W Clayton Dr has units with dishwashers.

