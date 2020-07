Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home in the Hallcraft Villas subdivision. 1st floor has a tiled kitchen and living room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with a large walk in pantry for storage. Upstairs has 3 nice size carpeted bedroom with 2 bathrooms. Nice private patio with extra storage. This Rent to Own home is renting for $1087 per month with $5,000 down. Cash price $140,000.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.