Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

6767 N 7th St Unit 218

6767 North 7th Street · (602) 748-0697
Location

6767 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1364 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Awesome 2bedroom+Den in amazing Midtown Phoenix location! This gorgeous condominium is situated at Flynn Condominiums a gated community in the prime Midtown location on 7th st & Glendale. Very well manicured community with lots of trees and plants throughout the community. Fabulous open floor plan that features quality wood flooring, great lighting, new ceiling fans, window coverings, & TWO Balconies with views of the very nice manicured trees and plants on site. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and plenty of room for cooking and entertaining. Master suite features spacious bedroom, ceiling fan, large closet and very nice custom tiled stand up shower. The Den can also be used for an office that also has a great balcony attached to the den perfect for these amazing Arizona weather days able to leave the windows and balcony doors open. This great condo also includes covered assigned parking with storage. Great community amenities that include two community pools. Amazing midtown Phoenix location close to 51 freeway, central Phoenix corridor, Shopping, Downtown, great nightlife, entertainment, award winning restaurants & Walking distance to Safeway grocery and the restaurant venues along 7th st. Sorry NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 have any available units?
6767 N 7th St Unit 218 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 have?
Some of 6767 N 7th St Unit 218's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 currently offering any rent specials?
6767 N 7th St Unit 218 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 pet-friendly?
No, 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 offer parking?
Yes, 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 does offer parking.
Does 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 have a pool?
Yes, 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 has a pool.
Does 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 have accessible units?
No, 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 does not have accessible units.
Does 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6767 N 7th St Unit 218 has units with dishwashers.
