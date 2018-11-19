6767 N 7th St Unit 218

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Awesome 2bedroom+Den in amazing Midtown Phoenix location! This gorgeous condominium is situated at Flynn Condominiums a gated community in the prime Midtown location on 7th st & Glendale. Very well manicured community with lots of trees and plants throughout the community. Fabulous open floor plan that features quality wood flooring, great lighting, new ceiling fans, window coverings, & TWO Balconies with views of the very nice manicured trees and plants on site. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and plenty of room for cooking and entertaining. Master suite features spacious bedroom, ceiling fan, large closet and very nice custom tiled stand up shower. The Den can also be used for an office that also has a great balcony attached to the den perfect for these amazing Arizona weather days able to leave the windows and balcony doors open. This great condo also includes covered assigned parking with storage. Great community amenities that include two community pools. Amazing midtown Phoenix location close to 51 freeway, central Phoenix corridor, Shopping, Downtown, great nightlife, entertainment, award winning restaurants & Walking distance to Safeway grocery and the restaurant venues along 7th st. Sorry NO PETS