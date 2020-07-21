6710 S. 76th Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This fantastic Laveen property is like new inside and has solar panels resulting in a HUGE savings on your electric bill!! Open floor-plan with tile flooring & large kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, pantry & an island. Surround sound in living room & back patio! Big master suite with private bathroom featuring dual closets & sinks along with a walk-in shower. Open den acts as a 4th bedroom or perfect office. Private backyard with covered patio and natural gas line for your grill. Ready for immediate move in!! NO PETS PLEASE.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.