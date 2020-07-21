All apartments in Phoenix
6710 S. 76th Dr.
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

6710 S. 76th Dr.

6710 South 76th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6710 South 76th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
bbq/grill
This fantastic Laveen property is like new inside and has solar panels resulting in a HUGE savings on your electric bill!! Open floor-plan with tile flooring & large kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, pantry & an island. Surround sound in living room & back patio! Big master suite with private bathroom featuring dual closets & sinks along with a walk-in shower. Open den acts as a 4th bedroom or perfect office. Private backyard with covered patio and natural gas line for your grill. Ready for immediate move in!! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 S. 76th Dr. have any available units?
6710 S. 76th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6710 S. 76th Dr. have?
Some of 6710 S. 76th Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 S. 76th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6710 S. 76th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 S. 76th Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6710 S. 76th Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6710 S. 76th Dr. offer parking?
No, 6710 S. 76th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6710 S. 76th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6710 S. 76th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 S. 76th Dr. have a pool?
No, 6710 S. 76th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6710 S. 76th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6710 S. 76th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 S. 76th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6710 S. 76th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
