Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

SHARP 2-STORY HOUSE NESTLED IN THE MOUNTAINS-ENTRADA/EAGLE RIDGE. RECENTLY UPDATED WITH ALL TILE FLOORING DOWN AND NEW CARPET UP. FRESH 2 TONE INTERIOR PAINT. NEW CUSTOM 2'' HORIZONTAL FAUX WOOD BLINDS THROUGHOUT. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE A BAY WINDOW LIVING ROOM, VAULTED CEILINGS/PLANT SHELVES, CEILING FANS, AND DBL SINKS IN THE MASTER WITH A SEP SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB. 1 SMALL DOG ONLY--NO CATS