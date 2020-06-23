All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6330 W BIG OAK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6330 W BIG OAK Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6330 W BIG OAK Street

6330 West Big Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6330 West Big Oak Street, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Preserve at Boulder Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Clean, move-in ready Boulder Mountain Preserve home w/ 360 degree mountain views! Attractive dark oak cabinets topped w/ slab granite in the eat-in kitchen. SS appliances! Kitchen Island & walk-in pantry. Family rm has both fireplace & media niche. 2 story formal great rm w/ beautiful oak banister leading upstairs. Spacious master opens onto back deck w/ sky views framed by mountains. His/her sinks in master bath & newly remodeled tile shower. Walk-in closet. 2 additional bed's upstairs, a full bath, as well as a loft area. Additional office or 4th bed downstairs. Laundry rm with built-in cabinetry and mud sink. 2 car garage w/ sep. exit, epoxy floor coating, soft water loop. Artificial grass in backyard & BBQ Smoker. (Tenant to pay $200.00 Non-Refundable Admin Fee due at move in)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6330 W BIG OAK Street have any available units?
6330 W BIG OAK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6330 W BIG OAK Street have?
Some of 6330 W BIG OAK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6330 W BIG OAK Street currently offering any rent specials?
6330 W BIG OAK Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6330 W BIG OAK Street pet-friendly?
No, 6330 W BIG OAK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6330 W BIG OAK Street offer parking?
Yes, 6330 W BIG OAK Street does offer parking.
Does 6330 W BIG OAK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6330 W BIG OAK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6330 W BIG OAK Street have a pool?
No, 6330 W BIG OAK Street does not have a pool.
Does 6330 W BIG OAK Street have accessible units?
No, 6330 W BIG OAK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6330 W BIG OAK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6330 W BIG OAK Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College