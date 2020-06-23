6330 W BIG OAK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Clean, move-in ready Boulder Mountain Preserve home w/ 360 degree mountain views! Attractive dark oak cabinets topped w/ slab granite in the eat-in kitchen. SS appliances! Kitchen Island & walk-in pantry. Family rm has both fireplace & media niche. 2 story formal great rm w/ beautiful oak banister leading upstairs. Spacious master opens onto back deck w/ sky views framed by mountains. His/her sinks in master bath & newly remodeled tile shower. Walk-in closet. 2 additional bed's upstairs, a full bath, as well as a loft area. Additional office or 4th bed downstairs. Laundry rm with built-in cabinetry and mud sink. 2 car garage w/ sep. exit, epoxy floor coating, soft water loop. Artificial grass in backyard & BBQ Smoker. (Tenant to pay $200.00 Non-Refundable Admin Fee due at move in)