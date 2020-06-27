All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
601 West Yukon Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:25 PM

601 West Yukon Drive

601 West Yukon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

601 West Yukon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
QUIET 2 BED 2 BATH CANDO NEAR THE 101! CLEAN CONDO WITH PRIVATE PATIO. MINUTES AWAT FROM 101 AND I17! WATER INCLUDED. ELECTRIC NOT INCLUDED!

RENT $1095, SEC DEP $1345, ADMIN FEE $125, AIRFILTER SERVICE $19.50, TAXES AND STP FEE.

***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. Air filter service $19.50 per month. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,550.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 West Yukon Drive have any available units?
601 West Yukon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 601 West Yukon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 West Yukon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 West Yukon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 West Yukon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 601 West Yukon Drive offer parking?
No, 601 West Yukon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 601 West Yukon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 West Yukon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 West Yukon Drive have a pool?
No, 601 West Yukon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 West Yukon Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 West Yukon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 West Yukon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 West Yukon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 West Yukon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 West Yukon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

