601 West Yukon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony some paid utils

QUIET 2 BED 2 BATH CANDO NEAR THE 101! CLEAN CONDO WITH PRIVATE PATIO. MINUTES AWAT FROM 101 AND I17! WATER INCLUDED. ELECTRIC NOT INCLUDED!



RENT $1095, SEC DEP $1345, ADMIN FEE $125, AIRFILTER SERVICE $19.50, TAXES AND STP FEE.



***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. Air filter service $19.50 per month. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,550.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.