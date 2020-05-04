5550 N 16TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Prime location! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath tri-level townhome is within minutes of Biltmore, the Camelback Colonnade, easy access to the 51 freeway and Award Winning restaurants. Be sure to have your bicycles ready as you are in close proximity to everything you will need! Home is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, beautiful stone counter-tops, front load washer/dryer, 2 car garage and ceiling fans in every bedroom! Master suite is appointed with spacious walk-in closet, separate shower/bathtub, dual sink vanity with plenty of storage. Enjoy early mornings or late nights on the front patio! This townhouse will not stay on the market long.