Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:50 PM

5550 N 16TH Street

5550 North 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5550 North 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime location! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath tri-level townhome is within minutes of Biltmore, the Camelback Colonnade, easy access to the 51 freeway and Award Winning restaurants. Be sure to have your bicycles ready as you are in close proximity to everything you will need! Home is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, beautiful stone counter-tops, front load washer/dryer, 2 car garage and ceiling fans in every bedroom! Master suite is appointed with spacious walk-in closet, separate shower/bathtub, dual sink vanity with plenty of storage. Enjoy early mornings or late nights on the front patio! This townhouse will not stay on the market long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 N 16TH Street have any available units?
5550 N 16TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 N 16TH Street have?
Some of 5550 N 16TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 N 16TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5550 N 16TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 N 16TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5550 N 16TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5550 N 16TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5550 N 16TH Street offers parking.
Does 5550 N 16TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5550 N 16TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 N 16TH Street have a pool?
No, 5550 N 16TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5550 N 16TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5550 N 16TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 N 16TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 N 16TH Street has units with dishwashers.
