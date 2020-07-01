5462 E GRANDVIEW Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath Scottsdale home. Fully furnished home even includes linens, towels and dishes. Split floorplan features master with separate tub & shower, double sinks, walk in closet and king bed. Other bedrooms include queen and twin beds. Home includes formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace and kitchen with eat-in area. Spacious backyard is highlighted by a heated play pool, lounge chairs, BBQ and table & chairs. Close to Desert Ridge, 101 and 51, Mayo Hospital and schools. Rent includes basic cable, internet, utilities, plus pool and gardener services. Monthly cleaning services also provided. 6 month rate is $2500 per month, 3-6 months $2666 per month, one month $3000