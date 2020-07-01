All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5462 E GRANDVIEW Road
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:06 PM

5462 E GRANDVIEW Road

5462 East Grandview Road · No Longer Available
Location

5462 East Grandview Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath Scottsdale home. Fully furnished home even includes linens, towels and dishes. Split floorplan features master with separate tub & shower, double sinks, walk in closet and king bed. Other bedrooms include queen and twin beds. Home includes formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace and kitchen with eat-in area. Spacious backyard is highlighted by a heated play pool, lounge chairs, BBQ and table & chairs. Close to Desert Ridge, 101 and 51, Mayo Hospital and schools. Rent includes basic cable, internet, utilities, plus pool and gardener services. Monthly cleaning services also provided. 6 month rate is $2500 per month, 3-6 months $2666 per month, one month $3000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road have any available units?
5462 E GRANDVIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road have?
Some of 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
5462 E GRANDVIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road offers parking.
Does 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road have a pool?
Yes, 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road has a pool.
Does 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5462 E GRANDVIEW Road has units with dishwashers.

