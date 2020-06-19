All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:25 AM

5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive

5420 West Hobby Horse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5420 West Hobby Horse Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
MUST SEE this spacious 4 bedroom home in the popular Stetson Valley Community! Nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and beautiful tile backslash. This home is equipped with ceiling fans in all rooms, water softener, dual zone A/C and Heating, and surround sound capability in living room. Inside laundry with washer and dryer are included. Home has fresh interior paint, new carpet, updated tile throughout the main living areas, and beautiful wrought iron railing on stairs. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive have any available units?
5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive have?
Some of 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive offer parking?
No, 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive have a pool?
No, 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College