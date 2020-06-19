5420 W HOBBY HORSE Drive

Amenities

MUST SEE this spacious 4 bedroom home in the popular Stetson Valley Community! Nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and beautiful tile backslash. This home is equipped with ceiling fans in all rooms, water softener, dual zone A/C and Heating, and surround sound capability in living room. Inside laundry with washer and dryer are included. Home has fresh interior paint, new carpet, updated tile throughout the main living areas, and beautiful wrought iron railing on stairs. Schedule a showing today!