Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**Multiple Applications Recieved** Clean, bright and well taken care of Ahwatukee townhouse! This great home features a spacious floorplan, newer tile, newer neutral paint, newer carpet and 2 car garage!! Excellent Ahwatukee location near parks, shopping and restaurants and easy access to highway I-10. Excellent value in ideal location, with some of the top rated schools in the valley!! This townhome is the cleanest you will find!!!