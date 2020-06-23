All apartments in Phoenix
4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue

4730 East Charleston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4730 East Charleston Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom plus den 2 bath home is in close proximity to Kierland Commons, Paradise Valley Mall, easy access to the 51 freeway, loop 101 and Award Winning Restaurants. Home is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter-tops, in unit washer/dryer, wine storage/cooler, kitchen island w/ breakfast bar, 2 car garage, large covered patio, outdoor firplace in the backyard, and ceiling fans throughout! Master suite is appointed with spacious walk in closet, separate shower/bathtub and dual sink vanity with plenty of storage. This home will not stay on the market long, be sure to schedule a showing today! *fountain in the backyard is not functional* 3rd bedroom does not have a closet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue have any available units?
4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue have?
Some of 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
