4730 E CHARLESTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom plus den 2 bath home is in close proximity to Kierland Commons, Paradise Valley Mall, easy access to the 51 freeway, loop 101 and Award Winning Restaurants. Home is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter-tops, in unit washer/dryer, wine storage/cooler, kitchen island w/ breakfast bar, 2 car garage, large covered patio, outdoor firplace in the backyard, and ceiling fans throughout! Master suite is appointed with spacious walk in closet, separate shower/bathtub and dual sink vanity with plenty of storage. This home will not stay on the market long, be sure to schedule a showing today! *fountain in the backyard is not functional* 3rd bedroom does not have a closet!